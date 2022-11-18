Police Beat: Man hits woman with baseball bat; Cops nab suspect in senior beating

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

LOW LIFE

A man hit a 26-year-old woman with a baseball bat in Seth Low Park on Bay Parkway and 73rd Street at 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 7.

REEL DANGER

Four thieves stabbed and robbed a 58-year-old man who was fishing near Bay and Shore parkways at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

GAS MART GOONS

Two men – one with a knife – attacked a worker in the Shell mart on Cropsey and 20th avenues at 3:26 a.m. on Nov. 6. They fled with $2,100.

VAPE VILLAINS

Two burglars stole $45,000 in merchandise from Brooklyn Vape King on 18th Avenue and 67th Street at 1:55 a.m. on Nov. 13.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

MORNING MADNESS

Cops nabbed a 55-year-old man who allegedly attacked and robbed a 76-year-old man on 11th Avenue and 63rd Street at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 11.

SMASH AND DASH

A crook smashed a car window and stole credit cards on Seventh Avenue and 92nd Street at 9 a.m. on Nov. 10.

FREE STUFF

A burglar stole $366 and credit cards from a car on Ninth Avenue and 66th Street at 1:25 p.m. on Nov. 12. He then used the cards in a store.