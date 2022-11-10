Three local races too close to call

The outcomes of three races in southern Brooklyn remained unknown as of Wednesday.

Democratic incumbent Peter Abbate trailed Republican Lester Chang in the 49th Assembly District, which includes Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Borough Park and Dyker Heights.

With 98.73 percent of scanners reporting, Chang, a Navy veteran, had 7,177 votes (52.37 percent) to Abbate’s 6,509 (47.49 percent), according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Abbate was first elected in 1986.

Republican Alec Brook-Krasny leads Democratic incumbent Mathylde Frontus in the 46th A.D., which includes Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Coney Island, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Sea Gate.

Brook-Krasny had 14,023 votes (51.40 percent) to Frontus’ 13,226 (48.48 percent), with 94.96 percent of scanners reporting.

Brook-Krasny is a former Democratic assemblymember who switched parties this year.

In 2020, Frontus narrowly defeated Mark Szuszkiewicz when the absentee ballots were counted.

“My Republican opponent is leading by some 600 votes or so just as he did two years ago when I was down on election night,” Frontus said. “I’ll have to wait until every vote is counted.”

Democrat Iwen Chu leads Republican Vito LaBella in the newly created state Senate District 17, which includes Bay Ridge, Bath Beach, Bensonhurst and Sunset Park.

With 97.30 percent of scanners reporting, Chu had 17,125 votes (50.24 percent), while LaBella had 16,910 (49.61 percent).

Chu is a former Abbate staffer and Community Board 11 member.

LaBella is a retired detective who was twice elected to District 20’s Community Education Council.

“I’m not giving up until all the votes are counted, however long that takes,” LaBella wrote on Twitter. “There were approximately 4K absentee ballots requested. They have to be received by next Tuesday for the general public, later for the military.”

In other races, the outcome was never in doubt.

Democratic incumbent Marcela Mitaynes won 79 percent of the vote against Republican Timothy Peterson in the 51st A.D., which includes Red Hook, Sunset Park and northern Bay Ridge.

And Republican Michael Tannousis, who represents southern Brooklyn and the east shore of Staten Island in the 64th A.D., ran unopposed.