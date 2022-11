Two sisters – ages 6 and 8 – were hit by a car Monday while walking with their mother on Seventh Avenue and 57th Street.

Cops said Yongfeng Feng, 41, hit the girls when he made a left turn at 2:16 p.m.

Both were in serious but stable condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

Feng was arrested and charged with two counts of motor vehicle failure to yield and failure to exercise due care.