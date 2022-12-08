62nd Precinct detective gets big honor

Det. Stephen Agosta of the 62nd Precinct received the Assistant Chief Patrick D. Brennan Police Officer of the Year Award Oct. 26.

The award goes to officers who best follow the professional example set by Brennan, who died in 1999.

A group shot of all who attended the ceremony. Photo courtesy of 62nd Precinct Facebook

Agosta, a 36-year NYPD veteran, has been the precinct’s community affairs liaison for 20 years.

Family, friends and colleagues joined Assistant Chief Michael Kemper at the ceremony outside the 67th Precinct in Flatbush.

Det. Agosta addresses the crowd. Photos courtesy of Sonia Valentin

“I feel humbled and honored to get this award,” Agosta said. “I remember Chief Brennan and what he represented, which was the best of humanity. It’s wonderful to be a part of his legacy.”

“Steve is invaluable to the Bensonhurst community,” said a statement from the 62nd Precinct. “Congratulations.”

Det. Stephen Agosta with family members at the ceremony. Photos courtesy of Sonia Valentin

Top NYPD brass with Det. Agosta outside the 67th Precinct. Photos courtesy of Sonia Valentin

Assistant Chief Michael Kemper speaks to the crowd. Photos courtesy of Sonia Valentin