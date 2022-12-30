Norwegian Christian Home’s executive director honored as administrator of the year

From brooklyneagle.com

Anthony Restaino, Executive Director of the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center, has been recognized by the American College Of Health Care Administrators, with the Administrator of the Year Award.

Mr. Restaino has led the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center amid the challenges of the pandemic in the healthcare industry

The Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center (1250 67th Street between Borough Park and Bensonhurst) has been serving the Brooklyn community since 1903, and provides several levels of skilled nursing.