Pair charged with 7-Eleven robbery 

Police arrested two men who allegedly stole $150 from the 7-Eleven on New Utrecht Avenue and 65th Street Dec. 11.

Cops said Joshua Richard, 21, and Trent Deriggs, 18, entered the store at 2:06 a.m. and Richard threatened a worker by simulating a gun. Richard also pushed officers when they arrived and was carrying a switchblade, they said.

Richard was charged with robbery in the first and third degrees, criminal possession of a weapon, petit larceny, misapplication of property, resisting arrest and menacing.

Deriggs was charged with robbery in the second and third degrees.