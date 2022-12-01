Remembrance held for traffic victims

A march was held in Sunset Park Nov. 20 for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The event was organized by Get Women Cycling, which offers education, engagement and services for bicycle commuters.

Marchers met outside the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help to memorialize neighbors lost to traffic violence, to support survivors and to advocate for safe streets.

The Sunset Park Business Improvement District also participated in the event. Executive Director David Estrada marched to honor everyone who suffered from road violence but especially for the many who died on the streets of Sunset Park in recent years.

“As their names were read I realized how numb to tragedy we’ve become,” he said. “This is personal for me. I have two kids, 6 and 7. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t fear for their lives on our streets. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Photo courtesy of Get Women Cycling Facebook

Councilmember Alexa Aviles also attended.

“All communities deserve safe streets and need the attention and investment it takes to get there,” she said.

“Rallying on a cold November Sunday afternoon days before the Thanksgiving Day holiday is not an easy task,” said Get Women Cycling on Facebook. “Speaking up and sharing stories of pain, loss and injustice is even harder but so incredibly necessary for healing and for action.”