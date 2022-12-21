Republicans celebrate big year at holiday party

The Brooklyn GOP had a grand old holiday party at the Bay Ridge Manor Dec. 14.

Republicans had plenty to celebrate this year after wresting three Assembly seats from Democratic incumbents.

The victors – Lester Chang (49th A.D.), Alec Brook-Krasny (46th A.D.) and Michael Novakhov (45th A.D.) – were all in attendance.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Chang, who beat longtime Assemblymember Peter Abbate, is being investigated by Democrats who claim he doesn’t meet residency requirements. Partygoers applauded him and chanted, “Lester won!”

Brook-Krasny, a former Democratic assemblymember who joined the GOP this year, won his old seat by defeating Mathylde Frontus.

“In just 17 days, I look forward to representing all of my constituents in the 46th Assembly District once again and bringing back common sense and sanity to our communities,” he said.

Novakhov defeated Steven Cymbrowitz, who has been in office since 2001.

“Nobody across the state can say they picked up three Assembly seats,” said former state Sen. Marty Golden. “This Republican Party under the leadership of Ted Ghorra has turned around and made a difference not just for the city but the state. We need to be able to be energized and get our votes out next year.”

The evening included a toy drive to benefit Sloan Kettering Memorial Children’s Hospital.

