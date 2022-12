Welcome to New York.

A man robbed two Swedish tourists in the 25th Street subway station Christmas Day.

Cops said the crook approached the 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman on the platform at 9:35 a.m. He simulated a gun under his coat, stole money and phones and fled on a southbound R train.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.