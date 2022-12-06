Tree lightings mark beginning of Christmas season

‘Tis the season to be jolly in Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights, which held their annual Christmas tree lightings last week.
The Nov. 28 celebration at the Shore Road Park gazebo featured singers from Xaverian H.S. and the Guild for Exceptional Children. And no celebration would be complete without an appearance by Santa Claus.
The fun continued the next night in Dyker Beach Park on 14th Avenue and 86th Street.
Both events were presented by NIA Community Services Network, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Councilmember Justin Brannan and Assemblymember Peter Abbate. Investors Bank and National Grid were corporate sponsors.