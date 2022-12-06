Tree lightings mark beginning of Christmas season

‘Tis the season to be jolly in Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights, which held their annual Christmas tree lightings last week.

The Nov. 28 celebration at the Shore Road Park gazebo featured singers from Xaverian H.S. and the Guild for Exceptional Children. And no celebration would be complete without an appearance by Santa Claus.

Santa Claus stands near the tree on Shore Road. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Xaverian students perform at the tree-lighting ceremony on Shore Road. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Santa Claus greets revelers at the Shore Road gazebo. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



The fun continued the next night in Dyker Beach Park on 14th Avenue and 86th Street.

A band plays in Dyker Beach Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Santa Claus joins Assemblymember-elect Iwen Chu and state Sen. Andrew Gounardes to watch the band perform in Dyker Beach Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The tree in Dyker Beach Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Assemblymember-elect Iwen Chu, left, with state Sen. Andrew Gounardes, center, and Santa Claus. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Both events were presented by NIA Community Services Network, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Councilmember Justin Brannan and Assemblymember Peter Abbate. Investors Bank and National Grid were corporate sponsors.