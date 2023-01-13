Bike racks due for Staten Island bus

A bus line that serves Brooklyn and Staten Island will soon be more convenient for riders, the MTA said Wednesday.

Officials said front-of-bus bike racks will be installed on the S79 Select Bus as part of Extending Transit’s Reach, a plan to improve the commutes of bicyclists, pedestrians and users of electric-powered bikes and scooters.

The S79 travels between Fourth Avenue and 86th Street in Bay Ridge and Marsh Avenue and Ring Road near the Staten Island Mall.

The MTA will install bike racks on the S79. Photos courtesy of nyc.gov

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said the plan will attract new riders by accommodating increasingly popular methods of transportation.

“Extending Transit’s Reach provides a framework to better integrate MTA subway, bus and commuter rail service with the ways that New Yorkers are increasingly using to get around,” he said.

The M60 and Q44 lines are also included in the plan.

“The MTA is ready to hit the ground running, increasing bike and pedestrian access at stations and on bridges,” said Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “This plan will make sure that connection to transit for cyclists and pedestrians is a priority both now and into the future as a core value of future capital projects.”