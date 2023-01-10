Brook-Krasny returns to Assembly

Republican Alec Brook-Krasny took the oath as the new assemblymember for the 46th District Jan. 3.

The district, which Brook-Krasny represented as a Democrat from 2007 to 2015, includes Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Coney Island, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Sea Gate.

He succeeds Mathylde Frontus, who held the seat since 2019.

Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny stands outside his new office. Photos courtesy of Alec Brook-Krasny

“I’m grateful to the constituents of the 46th Assembly District for trusting me to be their voice in Albany,” Brook-Krasny said. “I felt compelled to return to the Assembly to fix New York’s broken criminal justice system, and fight for the hard-working people I represent by helping secure and provide them with the tools necessary to be successful. I’m excited to get back to work alongside my new colleagues to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy.”