Chu takes oath as new district’s first senator

Democrat Iwen Chu was sworn in Jan. 4 as the first state senator for the newly created 17th District.

The district includes Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Kensington and Sunset Park.

Chu, who defeated Republican Vito LaBella in November, is the first Asian-American woman in the Senate. She was also appointed as chair of the Libraries Committee.

“I was elected by the people to be a strong voice and to bring a fresh new perspective to Albany,” she told this paper. “People want the city and state government to focus on supporting the economy, directly helping working families and maintaining quality of life.

“As a longtime resident raising my family in the 17th Senatorial District, I understand these concerns and lead from experience. It’s a privilege to serve in this historic role as I fight for the best interests of our community and pave the way for many others to follow in my footsteps.”