New York City’s first baby of 2023 was born in Brooklyn at the stroke of midnight Sunday.

Kingsley Mei came into the world at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health. The firstborn son of Dexin and Holly Mei weighs 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and is 19 inches tall.

Coming in a close second was 9-pound Leila Gnahoui, who was born at 12:01 a.m. in NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.