Gang robs cafe at gunpoint

Four men robbed an internet cafe on Eighth Avenue and 59th Street Jan. 11.

The crooks entered the cafe at 1:55 a.m. and demanded money from a worker and six customers, cops said. One man had a gun and another had a knife. They took $200 from the register and five iPhones from patrons.

The thieves have medium complexions and thin builds and were last seen wearing hooded jackets, cops said.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.