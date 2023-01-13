Malliotakis picked for Ways and Means Committee

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis on Wednesday was appointed to the powerful House Committee on Ways and Means.

Malliotakis is the first New York City Republican to serve on the committee in 30 years and is the city’s only Ways and Means member in the 118th Congress.

The committee is Congress’ oldest and is responsible for tax-writing. According to its website, eight presidents, eight vice presidents, 21 speakers of the House and four Supreme Court justices have served on Ways and Means.

Malliotakis said she’s looking forward to working with colleagues to “craft policies that get Americans back to work, rein in Washington’s bloated spending, unleash our energy independence, bring our supply chains home and push for trade deals that put America first.”

“At a time when skyrocketing inflation is causing severe financial stress for American families and small businesses, Congress must be focused on passing fiscally responsible legislation that strengthens our economy and provides relief for the middle class,” she said.

Chairman Jason Smith said Malliotakis “is a fierce defender of New York’s ports, and a strong fighter for America’s interests on the world stage, and she will continue that leadership on the Ways and Means Committee.”

“This is a pivotal time for our country, and together we will champion a bold Republican agenda to build a strong economy for all Americans that will support working families, lower taxes and promote investment in America,” Smith said.