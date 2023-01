A 32-year-old man was crushed to death between two cars on the Gowanus Expressway Dec. 31.

Cops said a Nissan was disabled in the west lane at 12:50 a.m. when two cars behind it crashed into each other.

Manoj Thapa was struck and killed on the Gowanus Expressway. Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

When Queens resident Manoj Thapa got out to check the damage to his Toyota, he was hit by a 23-year-old man driving a BMW and got pinned between cars.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Two other drivers were treated for minor injuries at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

No arrests were made.