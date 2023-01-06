Man robs woman outside Fifth Avenue bank

By

A man stole $1,000 from a woman on Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway. Image via Google Maps

A man forced a 21-year-old woman to withdraw money from the ATM at Chase Bank on Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway Dec. 31.

The woman was walking home at 1:10 p.m. when the man confronted her. He fled with $1,000.

No arrests have been made.

