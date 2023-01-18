New commander welcomed at NYPD appreciation event

The Brooklyn Community Improvement Association held its annual NYPD Brooklyn South appreciation luncheon at Pacific Palace Jan. 11.

The association gave a plaque of recognition to Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, the new commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South. McEvoy started his job last month.

Association Vice President Louie Liu organized the luncheon.

Councilmember Justin Brannan with Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We wanted to have an opportunity to show our appreciation for the NYPD and thank them for what they’ve done the whole year,” he told this paper.

The luncheon also kicked off the start of the Lunar New Year celebration.

Louie Liu and Rosita Chan give a plaque to Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy. Photo courtesy of NYPD Brooklyn South Twitter

“It was an honor to celebrate the Lunar New Year with our partners at the Brooklyn Community Improvement Association,” tweeted NYPD Brooklyn South. “May all those celebrating the Year of the Rabbit have a healthy and prosperous New Year!”

D.A. Eric Gonzalez attended and thanked Liu and Association President Rosita Chan for their hospitality.