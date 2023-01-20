P.S. 1 celebrates Three Kings Day

Students and faculty of P.S. 1 (the Bergen School) celebrated Three Kings Day Jan. 8 with Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Councilmember Alexa Avilés and the National Supermarket Association.

The school’s choir sang “Oh Moon” and first-, second- and third-graders received holiday gifts.

“As a Sunset Park leader, who was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Sunset Park, we are proud to celebrate and explore Latin traditions with our entire school community,” said Principal Wanda Lopez-Ramirez.

Borough President Antonio Reynoso hands out presents. Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Borough President’s office

Reynoso and Avilés told the students about the meaning of Three Kings Day.

“‘Día de Los Reyes’ isn’t just about toys and presents, it’s about the traditions that have crossed borders and passed through generations,” Reynoso said. “This is a holiday that is near and dear to our Latino communities, so it was such an honor to bring that joy and cheer to the kids at P.S. 1, whose families have come from all over to build a new home here in our borough.”

P.S. 1 Principal Wanda Lopez-Ramirez talks to her students. Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Borough President’s office

“For many New Yorkers, our city is not their first home, and that’s why it’s so important we welcome our neighbors, address their needs and support them with open arms,” Avilés said.