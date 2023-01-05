Polar Bear Club takes annual plunge

From brooklyneagle.com
Relatively tropical temperatures drew a larger crowd than usual to the annual Polar Bear Plunge on Coney Island, where since 1903 members of the public have joined the Polar Bear Club in dunking themselves in the icy ocean on New Year’s Day.
Gothamist reports that thousands showed up for the event starting at 11 a.m., braving the 43-degree waters to earn goosebumps of pride.
The Polar Bear Plunge is always free, but donations are encouraged, and participants this year raised more than $83,000 for local organizations like the New York Aquarium and the Alliance for Coney Island.
Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General