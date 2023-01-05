Polar Bear Club takes annual plunge

From brooklyneagle.com

Relatively tropical temperatures drew a larger crowd than usual to the annual Polar Bear Plunge on Coney Island, where since 1903 members of the public have joined the Polar Bear Club in dunking themselves in the icy ocean on New Year’s Day.

Brooklyn Eagle/Arthur DeGaeta

Photo credit: Brooklyn Eagle/Arthur DeGaeta

Polar Bear plungers jubilantly run back toward the Coney Island shore. Photo credit: Brooklyn Eagle/Arthur DeGaeta One polar bear pauses for a selfie on the shoreline

Photo credit: Brooklyn Eagle/Arthur DeGaeta

These two unicorns are psyched for the New Year’s Day Plunge Photo credit: Brooklyn Eagle/Arthur DeGaeta This polar bear’s celebrated a colorful New Year with her glasses. Photo credit: Brooklyn Eagle/Arthur DeGaeta Celebrating New Year’s Day on the Coney Island Boardwalk Photo credit: Brooklyn Eagle/Arthur DeGaeta

Gothamist reports that thousands showed up for the event starting at 11 a.m., braving the 43-degree waters to earn goosebumps of pride.



The Polar Bear Plunge is always free, but donations are encouraged, and participants this year raised more than $83,000 for local organizations like the New York Aquarium and the Alliance for Coney Island.

