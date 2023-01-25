CB7 to hear plans for installation of Link NYC kiosks

From brooklyneagle.com

The installation of LinkNYC kiosks within Brooklyn Community Board 7 will be a focus of the board’s Transportation Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1. NYC Office of Technology & Innovation and CityBridge will give a presentation on LinkNYC, an innovative communications network that has replaced pay phones across the five boroughs. Each LinkNYC structure provides super-fast, free public Wi-Fi, phone calls, device-charging, and a tablet for access to city services, maps, and directions; and gets its revenue through advertising.

The committee’s virtual meeting agenda also includes a discussion on neighborhood loading zones in Community Board 7 and is accessible to interested parties via the CB7 website and YouTube channel.