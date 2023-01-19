Reynoso gives ‘State of the Borough’ address

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso gave his first “State of the Borough” speech Jan. 10 in the large auditorium at New York City College of Technology, 275 Jay St. He was introduced to the audience by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

City Comptroller Brad Lander with Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

As Reynoso ticked off a list of accomplishments and future plans, the energetic Beep rounded it all out by saying, “We’ll continue to boldly reject incrementalism and never stop pushing the envelope.”

At age 38 he was elected the 20th president of the Borough of Brooklyn. He is the youngest person to hold this office and the first Latino and Dominican.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer introduces Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

We were seated about four rows center stage and saw his fellow borough presidents Donovan Richards (Queens), Vanessa Gibson (Bronx) and Mark Levine (Manhattan). While Staten Island BP Vito Fossella didn’t attend, Reynoso graciously gave him a shout-out. Also attending were Mayor Eric Adams, the former Brooklyn BP; City Comptroller Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

***

Jan. 17 to Feb. 12 is NYC Restaurant Week – but it actually runs about five weeks! Of the 49 Brooklyn restaurants offering discount and/or prix-fixe menus, only three in southwest Brooklyn are participating this year. They include Greenhouse Cafe, 7717 Third Ave.; Hunter’s Steak and Ale House, 9404 Fourth Ave., and Tanoreen, 7523 Third Ave.

***

We previously mentioned two of the Democratic primary candidates running for the newly reconstituted 43rd City Council District. A third candidate who recently announced is Stanley Ng, a former member of the Community Education Council for District 20 and later the Citywide Education Council on High Schools. The primary will be held June 27.