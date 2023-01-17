Scandinavian Museum in Brooklyn opens essay contest on Norwegian resistance

From Brooklyneagle.com

Elementary school students of Scandinavian heritage, or those impassioned by Norwegian history, are invited to participate in the Scandinavian East Coast Museum’s annual essay contest, this year focusing on the Norwegian Resistance during World War II. Students in the fourth through sixth grades may choose from a number of topics, choosing one person, group or story that exemplifies this movement, such as the Teachers’ Resistance —a harrowing story of how the schoolteachers of Norway stood together to resist teaching Nazi propaganda —or the 99th Battalion, many of whose members were from Brooklyn.

Two winners will be selected from the contest, now in its second decade with prizes including the opportunity for the winners to read their essays at Viking Fest 2023. Essays, which can be typed or handwritten and a maximum of three pages, should be submitted no later than February 28 to the Scandinavian East Coast Museum, 440 Ovington Avenue; Brooklyn, New York 11209.