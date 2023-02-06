Bishop visits St. Peter’s for Catholic Schools Week

Bishop Robert Brennan paid a visit to St. Peter’s Catholic Academy in Bensonhurst Jan. 31.

The event was part of Catholic Schools Week.

After he met with faculty and led a prayer service with students, Brennan participated in games in the gym, including relay races, basketball and tug of war.

Bishop Robert Brennan talks to students between games.

“The students, faculty and staff were truly blessed to have spent this time with him,” said Principal Danielle Alfeo. “His love for his faith and the children did not go unnoticed. The best part of the day was when the bishop was able to interact with the students and shoot some hoops.”

Bishop Robert Brennan talks to kids in the gym.

Before Brennan’s visit, the school gave out “Bishop Bucks” to students who performed acts of kindness. The kids redeemed the pretend money for small prizes.

Bishop Robert Brennan with faculty members.

“The celebration of this academy, and all our schools this year during Catholic Schools Week, highlights our excellence in education and the partnership that makes this all possible,” Brennan said.