Brooklyn Cathedral Club celebrates 123rd anniversary

The elite Cathedral Club of Brooklyn, which was founded in 1900, held its 123rd Anniversary Dinner at the El Caribe Country Club catering hall on Strickland Avenue in Mill Basin.

This year’s keynote speaker was former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican Party’s 2022 nominee for governor. The guest of honor was Christopher H. McDonald, the executive director and head of facilities for JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Eileen Long gives Lee Zeldin a plaque as Bishop Robert Brennan looks on. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General

Veteran radio personality Jim Kerr, who does a morning show, once again served as master of ceremonies.

The Cathedral Club program started with a lively strut to the 14-seat dais to the swirl of bagpipes by young pipers and a drummer from Xaverian H.S.

Xaverian H.S. pipers lead the distinguished guests into the ballroom. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General

Among the luminaries on the dais were Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan, the club’s spiritual leader; Club President Antonio Biondi; Msgr. Jamie Gigantiello; U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis; and Justices Rosemary Montalbano, Angela Iannacci and Matt D’Emic. The NYPD Ceremonial Unit Honor Guard presented the colors and a female officer sang the national anthem.

The Cathedral Club is a lay organization with members from church parishes in Brooklyn and Queens. One of its key endeavors is providing scholarships to worthy high school students in the diocese.

The anniversary dinner remains the highlight of its social events. Some of the proceeds from the gala are donated to the Brooklyn bishop’s preferred charitable organization.

The co-chairs of this year’s dinner were past presidents Brian Long and Pat Russo. In addition to President Biondi, current officers are Vice President Brian Baslin, Financial Secretary Richard A. Re and Recording Secretary William Neri.

Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan speaks with master of ceremonies Jim Kerr. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General

Some of the more prominent and noteworthy personalities who have been guests of honor or principal speakers have included Hubert Humphrey, Govs. Hugh Carey and George Pataki, U.S. Sens. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Lloyd Bentsen, Joseph Lieberman, John F. Kennedy and Al D’Amato; and Mayors John V. Lindsay, Ed Koch and Rudy Giuliani.

