Brooklyn Daily Eagle-Home Talk, Feb. 23, 1938 – Concert to aid Kallman Home

The fortieth jubilee concert for the benefit of the Kallman Home for Children, Ridge Boulevard and 86th St., will be held on Saturday evening, Feb. 26, at the Baptist Temple, 3rd Ave. and Schermerhorn St. Extensive preparations are being made for this and it is expected that a large number of friends and supporters of the institution will be present.

Kids from the Kallman Home leave for a month’s vacation at Camp Joy and Camp Whitaker in Carmel, N.Y., in July 1950.

Brooklyn Daily Eagle photographs, Brooklyn Public Library, Center for Brooklyn History

An exceptional program has been prepared for the occasion. Belle Vreta, Swedish soprano, of the Royal Opera of Stockholm, will offer several selections. The United Chorus of Brooklyn, with Charles W. Johnson and Elsie V. Engstrand as accompanists, and Birger E. Ambrose, director, will play. In addition there will be selections by Gertrude Engel, violinist, Mary Eidam, cellist, and Elaine Dahl, pianist. There will be selections also by the children of the Kallman Home.

A mid-20th century photo shows the Kallman Home for Children on Ridge Boulevard and 86th Street. Adelphi Academy has occupied the site since 1965. Brooklyn Daily Eagle photographs, Brooklyn Public Library, Center for Brooklyn History

Dr. Paul W. Rood, president of Los Angeles Bible Institute and president of the World Fundamentalist Association, will make the address of the evening.