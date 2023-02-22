Center brings back Roaring ’20s for 103-year-old member

Jeanette Bigelson celebrated her 103rd birthday at the JASA Older Adult Center in Coney Island Feb. 2.

The center’s Luna Park Annex threw Bigelson a Roaring ’20s-themed bash that included close friends and center employees. Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny and a representative of Councilmember Ari Kagan gave her flowers and citations.

Photos courtesy of JASA Luna Park Annex Older Adult Center

Program director Lidia Shneyer was happy to be a part of Bigelson’s big day.

“Jeanette is truly the light of this center,” she told this paper. “She comes in almost every day to have lunch and enjoy all the activities we have, and puts a smile on everyone’s face when she walks through the door.”

Jeanette Bigelson told her guests that life is beautiful. Photos courtesy of JASA Luna Park Annex Older Adult Center

Before she blew out her candles, Bigelson told her guests, “I wish that all of you live long lives because life is beautiful.”