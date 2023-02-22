Community sends love to cops on Valentine’s Day

Officers of the 62nd Precinct felt the community’s love during a Valentine’s Day event outside the station house on Bath Avenue.
The precinct’s community council, Friends of New Utrecht Library and others applauded the cops’ work and welcomed their new commanding officer, Capt. Eddie Lau.
Sonia Valentin led a sing-along of “Stand by Me” with her ukelele, and officers got citations from elected officials and cards from P.S. 186 students.
“The relationship between the 62nd Precinct and its community is like no other,” the precinct said in a statement. “The trust, respect and love is a bond that can only be built over time and we have that partnership here. Our officers are proud to serve and protect this awesome neighborhood and will continue to do so.”