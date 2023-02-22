Community sends love to cops on Valentine’s Day

Officers of the 62nd Precinct felt the community’s love during a Valentine’s Day event outside the station house on Bath Avenue.

Capt. Eddie Lau poses with Valentine’s Day cards. Photos courtesy of 62nd Precinct Community Council

The precinct’s community council, Friends of New Utrecht Library and others applauded the cops’ work and welcomed their new commanding officer, Capt. Eddie Lau.

The 62nd Precinct’s admirers gather outside the station house. Photos courtesy of 62nd Precinct Community Council

Sonia Valentin led a sing-along of “Stand by Me” with her ukelele, and officers got citations from elected officials and cards from P.S. 186 students.

Capt. Eddie Lau with some of his officers. Photos courtesy of 62nd Precinct Community Council

“The relationship between the 62nd Precinct and its community is like no other,” the precinct said in a statement. “The trust, respect and love is a bond that can only be built over time and we have that partnership here. Our officers are proud to serve and protect this awesome neighborhood and will continue to do so.”

The crowd sings outside the station house. Photos courtesy of 62nd Precinct Community Council