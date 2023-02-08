Cyclones broadcaster leaves Brooklyn for the bigs  

It’s not the usual pathway for minor league baseball broadcasters, but the Cyclones’ Keith Raad has made the remarkable jump from Brooklyn to the big leagues. After four seasons with the Cyclones, Raad is going to the N.Y. Mets to be Howie Rose’s WCBS radio partner.

After Rose’s former partner Wayne Randazzo left to broadcast LA. Angels TV games, Raad, a 29-year-old Valley Stream native, came out of the interview process as one of the top replacement candidates. Mets fans will soon be introduced to his unique broadcast style, which weaves insight into the players with the action on the field.

Raad combines wit and charm along with a healthy respect for the game. Amid the current era of stats and numbers, he incorporates longstanding traditions within a modern framework.

“It’s a pinch me moment,” Raad said. “This is a dream come true, better than a birthday. I’m going to work with a legend, Howie Rose.”

Looking forward to the 2023 season and a possibility of broadcasting a World Series, he added, “What better time to be a Mets fan? The sky’s the limit for the Mets this season.”