Driver gets prison for fatal Gowanus crash

A 32-year-old drunk driver will spend two to six years in prison for causing a collision that killed a 30-year-old woman.

Mark Dookhan pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter Dec. 13 and was sentenced Jan. 24.

Dookhan was driving his BMW on the Gowanus Expressway on March 10, 2021 when he struck the rear of a tractor trailer that was stopped in traffic near the Verrazzano Bridge. Karen Diaz, his 30-year-old passenger, died at the scene.

Dookhan was driving at around 75 mph and had a blood alcohol level of .12, according to Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez.

“This defendant’s reckless decision to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol cost an innocent woman her life and endangered many others,” Gonzalez said. “He has now been held accountable for his criminal conduct.”