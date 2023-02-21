Erin go Bragh! Here come the St. Patrick’s parades

With March almost upon us, celebrants are getting ready for two major St. Patrick’s parades in Brooklyn and, of course, the oldest and biggest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the country, in the Big Apple on Friday, March 17.

The 262nd annual NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and moves along Fifth Avenue from 44th to 79th Street.

Kevin J. Conway, grand marshal of the New York City parade. Photo courtesy of St. Patrick’s Day Foundation

The grand marshal is Kevin J. Conway, vice chairman of the global private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier and Rice. One of his aides representing Kings County is Robert Cardinal J.E. Murphy, the longtime drum major of the Knights of Columbus Pipes and Drums, whom we’ll likely see at the Bay Ridge parade as well.

Next up is the 48th annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. The route goes down to 15th Street, then along Seventh Avenue to Garfield Place, up to Prospect Park West and back to 15th Street.

Mike Coyne, grand marshal of the Brooklyn parade. Eagle Urban Media/photo by Ted General

The grand marshal is Mike Coyne, who serves on the financial committee of Holy Name of Jesus Parish and recently retired as associate executive director of Staten Island University Hospital. His aides are Anthony Caccamo, Cristin Carroll, Kevin T. Conlon, Joan Heaney, Mary F. Lennon, Donna McGuire, Paul Napoli, Martina O’Dowd and Claire Marie Hulton. This year’s parade marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade honorees. Photo courtesy of BR St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

The 28th annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Parade takes place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. It steps off from Marine Avenue and proceeds along Third Avenue to 67th Street.

Matt D’Emic, grand marshal of the Bay Ridge parade. Photo courtesy of BR St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

The grand marshal is Kings County Supreme Court Justice Matthew J. D’Emic. His aides are Scott Lloyd, Jimmy Nealon, Robert Puglia, Jimmy Young, Maureen McHugh, Maureen Stramka, Megin Reilly, Maryann Wood and Patrick D’Emic. This year’s parade is dedicated to “all those lost to COVID-19, and to the hero frontline workers.” Justice D’Emic was also a grand marshal for the Ragamuffin Parade in 1997.