Fontbonne JV finishes a season of growth

After a 39-23 quarterfinal playoff loss to Staten Island’s Notre Dame Academy, Fontbonne JV coach Brittany McDonough reflected on her team that finished in fifth place with an overall record of 4-10 and a league record of 2-8.

Looking back at a season in which Fontbonne played in a restructured division with highly competitive Staten Island teams, McDonough said, “I think everyone helped the team in their own way. Scoring and playing time isn’t the only way to make an impact on a team, especially ours.”

Some of those girls making an impact were the sophomores who contributed to the team in their own way. First, the JV’s very own “spitfire,” Joan Anastasiades, sparked the team on defense with steals or when her team needed a basket. Rebecca DiLeo showed season-long improvement and became a consistent two-way player with a strong mid-range jump shot. Venetiana Garyfallos was a hard worker who carried out her role at the guard position when she was sent into the game.

On the leadership side, Toni Leone showed the greatest improvement to the point of becoming a co-captain during mid-season. Co-captain Caitrina Mullally also led the team as a voice on the court, while Maria DiMaggio was the consummate team player who led by example.

Besides the sophomores, three freshmen also made an impact on the team as twin sisters Lucy and Tess Kuhlmann scored the majority of the season’s points. Summer Duffy proved to be the forward the team needed for rebounding and for scoring the difficult baskets in the paint.

After the challenge of her first season at Fontbonne, McDonough said, “I’m proud of everyone on the team and the improvement that was made from the beginning of the season until the end.”