Fontbonne wins a doubleheader on Senior Night

The Fontbonne JV set the tone for Senior Night in the first game of the evening’s doubleheader with a dominant 64-32 win over the St. Edmund Eagles. Once again the shooting prowess of this season’s twin sister combination was on display, as the Kuhlmann sisters, Lucy (24 points) and Tess (9 points) accounted for half of the JV’s total points.

Prior to the varsity game, head coach Mike Sammon presented Fontbonne seniors Stefanie Morris and Ella Bernhardt with their traditional floral bouquets for the last home game of the regular season. Additionally, single-stem roses were also handed out to the six St. Edmund seniors, which included the coach’s niece, Emma Sammon. Similar to the earlier JV game, the Bonnies finished the night with a two-game sweep with another strong showing by point guard Noelle Polanco, who scored 37 points for the 57-32 varsity win.

This season’s two Fontbonne seniors define the definition of student athletes based on their academic achievements and their work on the court. As starting forwards, both players have brought essential elements to the team as role players, according to Coach Sammon. First, co-captain Morris brought her maturity to a young junior team while providing relentless defense and consistent rebounding. For Bernhardt, who was the workhorse of the team under the boards, the varsity’s “Big” provided a constant 100 percent effort during games as well as practices.

On the academic side, Morris is carrying a 98 average and excels in math and science. As a graduating senior, the Bay Ridge resident has her sights set on Penn State for civil engineering. Similarly for Bernhardt, the Bergen Beach resident is carrying a 97 average and wants to become a doctor of physical therapy. Still undecided for her college destination, she is considering Sacred Heart, Fairfield and the University of South Carolina.

Concluding the senior ceremony, Coach Sammon said, “I know that whatever path these girls take, they are destined for great things.”