Legendary pizzeria to have grand finale Sunday

Lenny’s Pizza – which will live forever in Hollywood lore – is closing for good at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant, at 1969 86th St., opened in 1953. It was immortalized in the 1977 film “Saturday Night Fever,” in which Tony Manero, played by John Travolta, eats two slices of pizza at the same time. Travolta returned to Lenny’s in 2018 to promote the film “Gotti.”

John Travolta speaks outside Lenny’s Pizza. Eagle Urban Media/file photos by Arthur de Gaeta

Owner Frank Giordano’s daughter Josephine said her 77-year-old father is retiring.

“It’s bittersweet to inform you guys that we are closing our doors after so many years,” she wrote on Facebook. “We thankfully have done very well and felt it was best to close once my dad was ready. It’s time for him and I to enjoy our families. We want to thank everyone who has given us the opportunity to serve them.”

Frank Giordano, right, with daughter Josephine. Photo courtesy Lenny’s Pizza Facebook

Correction: This article has been updated to add the correct current owner’s name, Frank Giordano. We regret the error.