Samson Stages announces expansion of movie/TV studios with waterfront development

From brooklyneagle.com

Current Facilities Service Film/TV Projects With Stars Like Ryan Reynolds and Bruce Springsteen

330,000 square feet of new studios and soundstages is coming to the Red Hook waterfront, courtesy of Samson Stages, a film production company headquartered on Hicks Street.

The new space will be opened at 744 Clinton Street, currently home to Sunshine Lighting. Over $400 million will be invested into the project, and it will create hundreds of jobs for borough locals, according to press statements issued by Samson Stages on Feb. 1. The development will also include a new public park on the Red Hook waterfront. Samson Stages’ new spaces are contingent on the growing film and TV presence in the city.

“This project is truly transformational, and I am excited to highlight the renderings and begin construction on the brand new sound stages and studios. The new addition to Samson Stages will create jobs, will give the neighborhood a new waterfront park, and will continue to make New York the center of TV and film production,” said Sam Geiger, Co-Founder and CEO of Samson Stages.

“New York has become a leader when it comes to the TV and movie scene. To put it simply: the expansion of Samson Stages is the right project at the right time,” said Charles Sobel, Co-Founder of Samson Stages and Principal at Vanta Developers.

“Being a native New Yorker who has spent 22 years in this business, it’s exciting to see how the industry has grown. This new facility will be a reflection of that excitement, will feature the newest technology, and will give back to the Red Hook community,” said Rich Barbadillo, partner at Samson Stages.

Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, the new Samson Stages Red Hook Studio is envisioned as a dynamic vertical village, where the building structure is created from the stacking of eight stages.

In addition to the eight stacked stages, there will be green terraces across both levels. Parking will be available within the depth of the building and Clinton Street will include a lobby entrance and cafe. The waterfront will have an intimate, unique space for the building’s users as well as the public.

Samson Stages currently owns and operates production facilities on Hicks Street in Brooklyn working on a wide array of projects including those starring Ryan Reynolds and Bruce Springsteen.