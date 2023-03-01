Subway station to get a big lift

The 36th Street subway station is one of 17 across the city that will receive contracts this year for new elevators, the MTA said last week.

The upgrade is part of the 2020-2024 Capital Program, which includes $5.2 billion to make 67 stations accessible.

Councilmember Alexa Avilés, who represents Sunset Park, said she is looking forward to the project.

“In order to achieve an equitable transportation system, accessible stations are a must,” she said. “When completed, the 36th Street elevators will grant access to the disability community, elderly neighbors and parents with small children.”

“It’s long past time that New Yorkers have full access to the hundreds of connections that the 36th Street D/N/R can make possible,” said state Sen. Andrew Gounardes.

In November 2020, the MTA completed three ADA-accessible elevators at the 59th Street station.