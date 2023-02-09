Thieves attack smoke shop employee

Two men attacked a worker during a robbery at the Hubble Bubble smoke shop on Avenue P and East Fourth Street Feb. 2.

The crooks – one carrying a hammer – entered the shop at 11 a.m. and punched the 30-year-old male worker, cops said. They took $150 in cash and $800 worth of CBD products and fled on a scooter.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.