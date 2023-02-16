U-Haul driver charged with murder after e-bike rider dies 

Cops charged a Las Vegas man with murder after one of the nine people he allegedly injured with a U-Haul truck died Monday night.

Weng Sor, 62, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder for the civilians he allegedly hit. A police officer in a patrol car was also hurt.

One of the victims is in critical but stable condition while the others are stable.

Cops said Sor went on a rampage through Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Sunset Park on Monday morning, veering onto sidewalks and hitting cyclists and a pedestrian. He was stopped and arrested near the Battery Tunnel entrance in Red Hook.

Cops investigate on Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, where YiJie Ye was fatally injured by a U-Haul truck. Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

The timeline of the rampage includes eight locations:

• 10:20 a.m.: The truck hit a 34-year-old man riding a bike on Fourth Avenue and 55th Street.

• 10:27 a.m.: A 33-year-old man on a bike was hit on Fifth Avenue and Senator Street.

• 10:31 a.m.: A 31-year-old man was knocked off his bike on Seventh Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway.

• 10:36 a.m.: The truck hit a 51-year-old man on a moped on 12th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway.

• 10:50 a.m.: Two men, 38 and 44, were hit while riding e-bikes on Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway. The 44-year-old, identified by the New York Post as YiJie Ye, died at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

• 10:57 a.m.: The truck hit a 32-year-old man on a moped on Third Avenue and 72nd Street.

• 11:03 a.m.: A 33-year-old police officer was hurt when the U-Haul rammed his patrol car on Ridge Boulevard and Wakeman Place.

• 11:05 a.m.: A 66-year-old woman was hit while walking on Third Avenue and 73rd Street.

Cops chased the truck along the Belt Parkway and the BQE before boxing it in at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street at 11:24 a.m.

A police car sits in front of the U-Haul truck near the Battery Tunnel entrance at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Sor’s criminal record includes eight arrests dating back to 2002, including for DUI, evading police officers and domestic battery. Most of the arrests took place in Las Vegas.

Sor’s ex-wife and son live in Brooklyn and he and his son had an altercation Feb. 8, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig. Sor received a summons later that day for speeding and for driving a commercial vehicle on the Belt Parkway.

Essig said Sor had a mental health crisis during Monday’s events and the motive is not terror-related.

A GoFundMe page was created to help YiJie Ye’s family. To donate, visit bit.ly/3Ir8ixr.