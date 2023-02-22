Xaverian club raises money for Greek church

The Xaverian H.S. Greek Club, led by president George Kotsis and adviser Tim Vouderis, gave a donation to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church Feb. 1.

The students held a bake sale and sold T-shirts to raise the money.

Father Makris with members of the Xaverian Greek Club. Photos courtesy of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church

Father Gerasimos Makris met the kids at the church and thanked them for their generosity. They were treated to snacks and hot chocolate in the church hall.

“The entire Holy Cross community was very grateful and very touched by the gesture of the students,” said Evans Kotsis, a member of the parish council and George Kotsis’ father. “It is a testament of the quality of students that Xaverian produces. We realize that the students could have easily kept the funds for the club itself or given it to another organization.”