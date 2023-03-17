Bathrooms reopening in a dozen train stations

The MTA will reopen bathrooms in 12 train stations, including 36th Street, Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

The bathrooms, which were closed in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, will open in May. Nine stations reopened in January, including Kings Highway at East 16th Street.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey holds a press conference at Fulton Transit Center March 8. Photos by Marc A. Hermann/MTA

The rooms will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a one-hour closure for cleaning from 12 to 1 p.m. Improvements include new fixtures, lighting, tile grouting and motion-activated faucets.

“This is an important amenity that New Yorkers have said to all facets of government that we should be doing more,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “We are pleased to have had a successful pilot, and as we continue to hire cleaners and continue to renovate those remaining bathrooms, we’ll look to see if we can open additional ones later in the year.”