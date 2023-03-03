Benefit marks Ukraine war anniversary

A benefit concert was held Feb. 24 at the Oceana Theater in Brighton Beach on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Stand With Ukraine 365” featured ballet, opera, theater and other performances, with all proceeds going to help Ukraine’s children and wounded soldiers. A reception and art exhibition took place before the show.

Veterans Borys Kharchuk and Barry Berger attended the show. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

U.S. and Ukrainian war veterans attended, as did Mayor Eric Adams and Assemblymembers Alec Brook-Krasny and Lester Chang.

Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny, Mayor Eric Adams, NYC Commissioner for International Affairs Edward Mermelstein and Assemblymember Lester Chang on stage during “Stand With Ukraine 365” in Brighton Beach. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

“This is one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the country,” Adams told the crowd. “This concert means so much to all the artists who are performing. This concert means so much to the Ukrainian people. Your proceeds will go to continue to give the support that’s needed. You may not be able to fight the war there, but you can support the war here.”