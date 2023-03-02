Borough Hall hosts ‘Brooklyn is Africa’ celebration

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso hosted an annual Black History Month commemoration at Borough Hall, with an opening celebration Feb. 24. The event included performances by the Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Dancers and songs by the Patsy Grant and Friends ensemble.

The program’s theme was “Brooklyn is Africa: Survival + Persistence = Resistance” and tours of the African art exhibit were included. This exhibition is reportedly the largest collection of African art and historical artifacts in the world. It is owned by curator Eric Edwards of the Cultural Museum of African Art.

From left to right: Eric Edwards, state Sen. Jabari Brisport, LaRay Brown, Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Councilmember Rita Joseph, Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon and Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse.

In remarks to the guests, Edwards discussed how he assembled such a large collection and the significance of it now and to future generations. The free exhibit is open until March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

State Sen. Jabari Brisport, Councilmembers Rita Joseph and Mercedes Narcisse and Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

Reynoso also singled out LaRay Brown, CEO of One Brooklyn Health, with a borough citation for her achievements and outstanding service to Brooklyn.