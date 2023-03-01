Brooklyn Daily Eagle, March 1, 1902– Big demand for houses and lots in Bath Beach and Bensonhurst

Everything is hustle and bustle in the real estate business in the outlying sections of the borough, and the boom which started in during the latter days of 1901 is still in evidence and with no signs of a let up.

Although the big storm of last week caused considerable damage to property and seriously crippled the railroad lines running out in the suburbs, the business interests, so far as the real estate end was concerned, were not seriously damaged, as is shown by the big demand for houses and lots.

This 1906 photo shows people outside St. Finbar Church and rectory on Benson Avenue and Bay 20th Street. The present church was dedicated in 1912. Brooklyn Daily Eagle photographs, Brooklyn Public Library, Center for Brooklyn History

The heavy thaw which showed itself on Monday and which continued through the week made travel on foot rather tiresome, but in spite of that the real estate men were kept pretty busy showing intended purchasers about.

Bath Beach and Bensonhurst agents believe the coming season will be a remarkable one, and they base their opinions on the early demand for houses. Since last summer these sections have grown wonderfully and those people who were unable to get the style of house and also the desired location will not be greatly disappointed the coming summer.

Bath Avenue in 1906. Brooklyn Daily Eagle photographs, Brooklyn Public Library, Center for Brooklyn History

In many of the streets and avenues running down to Gravesend Bay and also in those thoroughfares running parallel with the beach a large number of houses have been erected during the winter and every inducement is offered those who desire to rent with a privilege of buying.

That the days of Bath Beach and Bensonhurst as summer resorts only have passed is apparent when a trip through those places is made. While there are many who go there and stay throughout the summer, there are a large number of people who do not return to town at the ending of the season, for the reason that they have become charmed with the advantages offered as a year-round place of residence.

(Special thanks to Brooklyn Public Library)

A 1906 photo of P.S. 128 at 2075 84th St. Brooklyn Daily Eagle photographs, Brooklyn Public Library, Center for Brooklyn History