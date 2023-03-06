Fastelavn bash helps museum pass along traditions

The Scandinavian East Coast Museum held a rousing Fastelavn party Feb. 25 at

Vesuvio Restaurant, 7305 Third Ave.

Guests wore costumes, listened to music, played games and decorated branches to celebrate what’s also known as the Danish Mardi Gras.

Photos courtesy of Ellen Lindstrom

Part of the museum’s mission is to share Scandinavian traditions and history with others, and president Victoria Hofmo says Fastelavn is one of the best ways to achieve that.

“Fastelavn has so many lovely traditions, such as decorating branches for spring, wearing costumes and eating special cream buns,” she said. “It was also wonderful to have non-Scandinavians and new folks join us, including some kids. It’s great to pass down this tradition to them.”

The museum’s next event is Viking Fest on Saturday, May 20 in Owl’s Head Park.

