Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run

Cops arrested a man suspected of fatally hitting a 60-year-old woman with his car and fleeing the scene.

Yerlin Garcia, 24, allegedly hit Elizabeth Perez with his Acura TSX while she was crossing Dahill Road and 63rd Street at 10 a.m. on March 22. Perez died in Maimonides Medical Center.

Police found and arrested Garcia an hour after the collision. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and motor vehicle violation: operating an unregistered vehicle.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Perez’s funeral costs. To donate, visit bit.ly/3KbA1Ts.