Cops arrested a man and a teenage boy after two 18-year-old men were shot on Fourth Avenue and 36th Street Tuesday.

Ousmane Diallo, 21, was charged with attempted murder. He and the boy, 16, were both charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Both victims were hit in the left shoulder at 2:20 p.m. in a deli near P.S. 371-Lillian L. Rashkis H.S., cops said. They were in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.