A Sunset Park man died Saturday morning after he crashed his moped into a parked flatbed trailer in Williamsburg.

Ricardo Antonio Sicajau, 51, was driving on Kent Avenue and South 1st Street at around 6 a.m. and didn’t properly navigate the roadway, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Daily News, Sicajau was riding through a construction site to stay in the bike lane.

The investigation is ongoing.