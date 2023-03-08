NYU Langone gets $2M for new ambulances

NYU Langone Health received a $2 million federal grant to buy six advanced life support, energy-efficient ambulances for Brooklyn and Staten Island.

The funds were secured by U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.

“These additional ambulances will help provide lifesaving care to our patients across Brooklyn as well as Staten Island,” said Dr. Bret Rudy, executive vice president and chief of hospital operations for NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

“NYU Langone transports more than 51,000 patients every year and I’m happy to help them continue their high-quality care,” Malliotakis said.