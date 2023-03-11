Parade mascot Seamus the labradoodle dies at 15

Seamus, the lovable labradoodle who served as mascot of the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade, died March 3, just a few days before his 16th birthday.

The beloved canine was also a familiar face at local pet shop Paws Truly, which was run by his owners, Deirdre and Michael Butler, and he was named a Pioneer of Third Avenue in 2013.

“Our hearts are broken but we are so grateful that we were given so many years with our beloved pup,” the Butlers said on Facebook. “He was truly a unique and gentle soul who brought smiles and joy to so many.”

“Rest in Peace Seamus Butler,” said the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. “Your warm smile and infectious spirit was a gift to this parade and to all of Bay Ridge.”